JOHANNESBURG, March 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- MMI's H1 core earnings up 5% to 81 cents per share

- Merafe Resources annual earnings down on lower ferrochrome sales

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks edged lower on Monday for a third consecutive session, led by resource stocks such as Gold Fields and Harmony Gold on the back of disappointing growth data from top commodity consumer China.

The rand was on track for its second consecutive daily loss against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by a gloomy global economic outlook which dented emerging market sentiment.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.

GOLD

Gold held around $1,700 an ounce Tuesday, after falling in the previous session as China, widely seen as the engine of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices could attract more buying from jewellers in Asia.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- Regulator says MTN's Nigerian licence is not at risk

- Mandela grandson faces fraud charges

BUSINESS DAY

- Banks may need crisis 'living wills'

- No need to alter Reserve Bank mandate - ANC (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)