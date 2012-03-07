JOHANNESBURG, March 7 The following
company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and
currency market moves and political events may affect South
African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
MTN and Aspen Pharmacare issue financial
results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Miners such as Lonmin felled by a slide in metal
prices and led South African shares lower on Tuesday, with blue
chips posting their biggest one-day loss in over 3 months.
The rand fell against the dollar on Tuesday, reflecting
weakness in emerging market currencies as investors fret about
the euro zone debt crisis and global growth, driving government
bond yields to one-month highs even after a strong debt auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as
investors grew more risk averse, with renewed caution over
Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global
economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session
and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
GOLD
Gold regained some ground on Wednesday as jewellers in Asia
snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2 percent in the
previous session, but investors were cautious because of
lingering fears about a possible Greek default.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- IDC to finance 12 IPP projects from green energy fund
- Merafe proposes a tax on chrome
BUSINESS DAY
- Harare to announce final position on Impala mine
- Gordhan in labour law reform plea amid strike
