The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

COMPANIES

Shares in Aspen Pharmacare surged almost 6 percent higher on Friday to a record close of 122.89 rand after the company said it will pay $263 million for GlaxoSmithKine Plc's international over-the-counter brands, giving the South African drug maker a stronger presence in popular painkillers.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for a fourth day on Friday as generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare hit a record closing high after announcing its $263 million deal with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline.

South Africa's rand and bonds ended the week firmer on Friday as positive sentiment got a lift from the Group of 20's commitment to help fight the euro zone's debt problems, completing a strong week for local assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro eased on Monday, but losses were kept in check after a report showed Chinese factory activity stabilising in April, alleviating worries about a sharp growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs.

GOLD

Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday after data showed stabilising factory activities in China, while investors focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Regulator questions safety of nuclear waste storage.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Coal of Africa faces resistance from farmers as it seeks permission to build a railway across nine farms.

(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)