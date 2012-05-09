The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Power utility Eskom auctions 250 million rand of its EL28
inflation-linked bond due in 2028. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
Harmony Gold Q3 Earnings. Reuters poll sees its
headline earnings per share falling sharply to 75.7 cents from
242 cents in the previous quarter on lower output.
Gold companies in general will be in focus with bullion's
spot price at 4-month lows.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks lost ground for a fourth straight
session on Tuesday, falling more than 1 percent, with platinum
miners such as Anglo American Platinum the hardest hit
as the euro zone's debt crisis continued to cloud markets.
South Africa's rand hit its worst level in three-weeks on
Tuesday, declining with investors' appetite to take up risk
while Europe looks politically unstable. Soft domestic jobs
numbers added to the beating as they pointed to an uncertain
economic recovery.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained pressured on
Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government two days
after an election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout
deal could be scrapped.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political
developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal
health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well
above lows.
GOLD
Gold dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday, pressured by
a weaker euro as investors fretted about the political upheavals
in Greece that threaten to sink the country into chaos and
endanger the euro zone's efforts to end the debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Sasol is in the sights of the Competition
Commission again, this time for "excessive pricing" of polymers,
the key input in plastic products. Sasol said it disputed the
commission's claims and would contest them.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Unemployment rate returns above 25 percent.
