The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Moody's Investors Service holds annual sub-Saharan Africa Credit Risk Conference. 0700 GMT

Statistics South Africa releases March retail sales data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic for the future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand.

Datatec releases annual results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks inched lower on Tuesday, as gold miners such as Gold Fields were hammered by a drop in the price of bullion, although losses were limited by a rise in heavyweights Naspers and MTN Group.

South Africa's rand extended losses to hit the year's weakest level against the dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment soured further, though bonds held steady on support from good German growth numbers and a better than expected domestic auction.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed, fuelling fears that a second election in June could precipitate Athens' exit from the euro zone and deepen the bloc's debt crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session.

GOLD

Gold extended losses on Wednesday to slip to its weakest level since late December after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed, prompting investors to cut their exposure to the precious metal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Big business moves to cut bosses' pay, boost jobs

- Northam Platinum's smelter leak likely to hit revenue

BUSINESS REPORT

- Energy ministry "sold on f-word": Fracking "could change Africa's fortunes"

- Davies pulls no punches as he attacks the rand (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)