The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Moody's Investors Service holds annual sub-Saharan Africa
Credit Risk Conference. 0700 GMT
Statistics South Africa releases March retail sales data.
1100 GMT
COMPANIES
Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods
group, said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic for the
future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted
forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand.
Datatec releases annual results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks inched lower on Tuesday, as gold miners
such as Gold Fields were hammered by a drop in the
price of bullion, although losses were limited by a rise in
heavyweights Naspers and MTN Group.
South Africa's rand extended losses to hit the year's
weakest level against the dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment
soured further, though bonds held steady on support from good
German growth numbers and a better than expected domestic
auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday
after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed,
fuelling fears that a second election in June could precipitate
Athens' exit from the euro zone and deepen the bloc's debt
crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers
came out in force late in the session.
GOLD
Gold extended losses on Wednesday to slip to its weakest
level since late December after efforts to form a new government
in Greece collapsed, prompting investors to cut their exposure
to the precious metal.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Big business moves to cut bosses' pay, boost jobs
- Northam Platinum's smelter leak likely to hit
revenue
BUSINESS REPORT
- Energy ministry "sold on f-word": Fracking "could change
Africa's fortunes"
- Davies pulls no punches as he attacks the rand
