The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Investec posted a 25.9 percent decline in full-year
earnings due to bad loans hitting its Australian unit and a weak
performance by its investment banking arm.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold
producer, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly earnings on
Thursday, albeit above expectations, as output and the bullion
price in South African rand both fell.
Tsogo Sun reported a 12 percent in full year profit
as low interest rates and higher wages boost demand for leisure
spending.
Pretoria Portland Cement reported an 8 percent rise
in half-year headline EPS helped by cost cuts and prices
increases.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose for the first day in three
sessions on Wednesday, gaining 1 percent as luxury goods maker
Richemont surged after beating expectations with its
full-year profit.
South Africa's rand plumbed five month lows against the
dollar on heightened global risk aversion on Wednesday before
staging a recovery in late afternoon trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares recovered some ground on Thursday from the
previous day's sell-off, but investors found little reason to
chase risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of
contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as
investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro
zone.
GOLD
Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain hunters
resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month low in
the previous session and the euro rebounded, but gains could be
limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece.
EMERGING MARKETS
