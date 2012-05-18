The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Thursday rival unions clashed again at its troubled Rustenburg mine, but police had intervened and production was not affected.

MMI Holdings has proposed a restructuring of its deal with black investors and also proposed an odd-lot offer to shareholders with less than 100 shares.

Liberty Holdings said quarterly asset under management rose to 469 billion rand ($56.20 billion)from 455 billion rand.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks slid nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as investment bank and asset manager Investec was hit after reporting a 26 percent drop in full-year earnings.

South Africa's rand held clear of its 2012 low on Thursday, supported by a higher gold price, while government bonds latched on to slightly better global sentiment to close firmer.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were set for their worst weekly showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with investors adding the latest weak U.S. data to the list of risk factors.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery.

GOLD

Gold rose on Friday, after posting its largest one-day gain in more than three months in the previous session, but prices were on track to drop for a third straight week on mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

