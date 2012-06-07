The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange
reserves data for May. 0600 GMT
- May Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT
- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases
May business confidence index. 0930 GMT
- Statistics South Africa releases April manufacturing
production data. 1100 GMT
- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at National Union
of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) congress. 1730 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks closed firmer on Wednesday as
battle-beaten platinum mining stocks regained some lustre and
investors took cheer from an upbeat mood on global markets.
South Africa's rand rallied 1.5 percent against the dollar
on Wednesday as investors welcomed European efforts to pull
Spain out of its debt crunch, but continued worries about euro
zone debt problems should cap any further significant gains.
Government bonds followed suit, with strong demand seen
particularly on the longer end of the curve, narrowing the yield
spread on the three and 14-year benchmarks from recent highs.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity
prices and the euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing
urgently with Spain's banking crisis and that the United States
could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best
day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Thursday and hovered near one-month highs,
with investors hoping the U.S. central bank will take action to
stimulate the world's biggest economy and shield it from the
fallout of the euro zone debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Absa stakes 10 bln rand on Edcon store card debt
BUSINESS REPORT
- Edcon sells its cards to Absa
- Manuel shoots down arguments for higher wages as
short-termism
