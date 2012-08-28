JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - South Africa will auction 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2023, 2041 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases economic growth data for the second quarter. 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

Keaton Energy AGM

DRDGold Q4 results

Iliad Africa Interim results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a new record close on Monday, edging higher as industrial conglomerate Bidvest and furniture retailer Steinhoff both advanced on better-than-expected earnings.

The rand fell to a one month low against the dollar on Monday weighed by labour problems in South Africa's platinum sector that soured investor sentiment.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets from stocks, through oil to the Australian dollar fell on Tuesday as investors waited for a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week, that could shed some light on a possible U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus plan.

WALL STREET

Shares of Apple climbed to another record on Monday, keeping the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Tuesday after rising to its highest in over four months in the previous session, as caution prevailed ahead of a central bankers' meeting this week.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Banks shift blame for unsecured credit surge

- Platinum riches elude desperate communities in Marikana's shadow

BUSINESS REPORT

- Unsecured lending risks flagged

- Intimidation stokes tensions at Lonmin

(Compiled by Sherilee Lakmidas)