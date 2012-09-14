The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Sept 14.

DIARY

COMPANIES

RMB Holdings Annual results

Datatec AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for a second straight session on Thursday despite the labour troubles in the mining sector and as Anglo American Platinum recovered after the unrest hammered its shares the previous session.

The rand recovered from a week low against the dollar in late Thursday trade as markets were cheered by the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a third round of monetary easing.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.

GOLD

Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending a 2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could add to the risk of inflation down the line and enhances gold's appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma vows crackdown on platinum 'instigators'

- Half of Cosatu workers say violence 'helps' strikes

BUSINESS REPORT

- Workers vow to shut all mines

- Manuel breaks his silence on Marikana

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)