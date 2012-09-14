The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Sept 14.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
RMB Holdings Annual results
Datatec AGM
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose for a second straight session on
Thursday despite the labour troubles in the mining sector and as
Anglo American Platinum recovered after the unrest
hammered its shares the previous session.
The rand recovered from a week low against the dollar in
late Thursday trade as markets were cheered by the U.S. Federal
Reserve announcing a third round of monetary easing.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while
the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the
U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job
creation in the U.S. economy.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the
economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.
GOLD
Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending a
2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal
Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could
add to the risk of inflation down the line and enhances gold's
appeal.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zuma vows crackdown on platinum 'instigators'
- Half of Cosatu workers say violence 'helps' strikes
BUSINESS REPORT
- Workers vow to shut all mines
- Manuel breaks his silence on Marikana
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)