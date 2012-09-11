(Refiles to fix date)
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases the
quarterly bulletin for the second quarter. 0800 GMT
PRETORIA - South Africa sells 2.1 billion rand spread
between the 2023, 2041 and 2048
government bonds. 0900 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom sells a total 350 million
rand in its 2028 inflation-linked paper and its 2033
bond.0900GMT
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing
production data for July. 1100 GMT
COMPANIES
FirstRand Annual results
Clover Annual results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks fell for the first time in three
sessions on Monday as investors cashed in Woolworths
and other retailers after recent gains, while a second illegal
strike in 10 days hit miner Gold Fields.
South Africa's rand hit a one-month high against the dollar
on Monday and government bonds rallied on improving global risk
sentiment.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors repositioned
before a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's
bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely expected stimulus
measures.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the
Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares
weighed on the Nasdaq.
GOLD
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the
previous session, with investors awaiting a key German ruling on
the euro zone's bailout fund and a U.S. Federal Reserve decision
on possible measures to stimulate the economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- 'Double' pay hike shock for Impala Platinum
- Xstrata's Davis gets six months in revised takeover
BUSINESS REPORT
- Lonmin wage talks falter
- Top lawyers to take on fracking giants
