(Refiles to fix date) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on xxx.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases the quarterly bulletin for the second quarter. 0800 GMT

PRETORIA - South Africa sells 2.1 billion rand spread between the 2023, 2041 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom sells a total 350 million rand in its 2028 inflation-linked paper and its 2033 bond.0900GMT

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production data for July. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

FirstRand Annual results

Clover Annual results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday as investors cashed in Woolworths and other retailers after recent gains, while a second illegal strike in 10 days hit miner Gold Fields.

South Africa's rand hit a one-month high against the dollar on Monday and government bonds rallied on improving global risk sentiment.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors repositioned before a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely expected stimulus measures.

WALL STREET

Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

GOLD

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, with investors awaiting a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on possible measures to stimulate the economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- 'Double' pay hike shock for Impala Platinum

- Xstrata's Davis gets six months in revised takeover

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin wage talks falter

- Top lawyers to take on fracking giants

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)