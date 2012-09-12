The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on xxx.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Aspen Pharmacare Annual results

EOH Holdings Annual results

MMI Holdings Annual results

Witwatersrand AGM

Aspen Prelim results

Remgro Q4 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday after labour troubles hit mining companies such as Impala Platinum and Gold Fields.

South Africa's rand followed the euro and firmed against the dollar on Tuesday despite the local current account recording its largest deficit in nearly four years in the second quarter.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to three-week highs and the euro hit a four-month peak against the dollar on optimism that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease this week.

WALL STREET

The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key decisions in Germany and the United States that could give markets a further boost.

GOLD

Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday as investors stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Opposition parties irate at Eskom's BHP deal

- Household spending increases at lowest rate since 2010

BUSINESS REPORT

- Widening deficit threat to currency

- Mining unfazed by Malema