The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on xxx.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Aspen Pharmacare Annual results
EOH Holdings Annual results
MMI Holdings Annual results
Witwatersrand AGM
Aspen Prelim results
Remgro Q4 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks fell for a second straight session on
Tuesday after labour troubles hit mining companies such as
Impala Platinum and Gold Fields.
South Africa's rand followed the euro and firmed against the
dollar on Tuesday despite the local current account recording
its largest deficit in nearly four years in the second quarter.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to three-week highs and the euro hit a
four-month peak against the dollar on optimism that a German
court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund
later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease this
week.
WALL STREET
The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost.
GOLD
Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday as investors
stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's
rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a
weaker dollar lent support.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Opposition parties irate at Eskom's BHP deal
- Household spending increases at lowest rate since 2010
BUSINESS REPORT
- Widening deficit threat to currency
- Mining unfazed by Malema