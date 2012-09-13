Jaded Greeks resigned to more austerity
ATHENS When asked what he thought about the prospect of yet more austerity to be imposed on Greece by its international creditors, Nicos Papapetrou was fairly short.
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Sept 13.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
Investec Pre-close briefing
DAWN Annual results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose on Wednesday despite spreading labour unrest in the mining sector which thumped shares of Anglo American Platinum, with the wider market pulled up on renewed hopes the euro zone can contains its debt crisis.
The rand fell 3 percent against the dollar, recording it biggest daily plunge in nearly three months on Wednesday afternoon as New York traders came into a weaker rand and triggered stop-losses that took the currency to a week-low.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, as investors remained cautiously optimistic for further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy.
WALL STREET
Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy.
GOLD
Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision that may come a day after a German court ruling in favour of a euro zone rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Platinum price spikes as Amplats shuts mine
- Top Cosatu man blames Marikana unrest on ANC strife
BUSINESS REPORT
- Mining troubles snowball
- Commission will appeal Telkom fine
ATHENS When asked what he thought about the prospect of yet more austerity to be imposed on Greece by its international creditors, Nicos Papapetrou was fairly short.
ATHENS, Feb 21 When asked what he thought about the prospect of yet more austerity to be imposed on Greece by its international creditors, Nicos Papapetrou was fairly short.
The euro zone's economy improved sharply this month and enjoyed some rare positive news about jobs, with French business activity unexpectedly matching that in big beast Germany just as its presidential race heats up.