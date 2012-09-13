The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Sept 13.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Investec Pre-close briefing

DAWN Annual results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose on Wednesday despite spreading labour unrest in the mining sector which thumped shares of Anglo American Platinum, with the wider market pulled up on renewed hopes the euro zone can contains its debt crisis.

The rand fell 3 percent against the dollar, recording it biggest daily plunge in nearly three months on Wednesday afternoon as New York traders came into a weaker rand and triggered stop-losses that took the currency to a week-low.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, as investors remained cautiously optimistic for further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy.

GOLD

Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision that may come a day after a German court ruling in favour of a euro zone rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Platinum price spikes as Amplats shuts mine

- Top Cosatu man blames Marikana unrest on ANC strife

BUSINESS REPORT

- Mining troubles snowball

- Commission will appeal Telkom fine