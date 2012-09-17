The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- Media and e-commerce firm Naspers is trading ex-dividend, or without the right to its latest dividend payout.

- Value Group Ltd is holding its annual general meeting.

- Anglo American Platinum said it will resume work on Tuesday at its strike-hit Rustenburg operations, just days after South Africa's government launched a crackdown to disarm miners and end five weeks of labour unrest.

BUDGET FORECAST

South Africa sees no need yet to revise the outlook for its fiscal performance in its 2012 budget plan even if there has been revenue loss due to problems in the mining industry, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a fresh record close on Friday as aggressive stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted mining shares, including African Rainbow Minerals, and outweighed worries over strikes in the platinum and gold sector.

South Africa's rand was sightly firmer against the dollar on Friday, after tumbling for most of the week due to deadly labour strife in the mining sector that has raised concerns about the stability of the crucial industry.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks touched their highest in more than four months on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after rallying late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus from the world's top central banks will support flagging growth.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months.

GOLD

Gold firmed on Monday, holding near an almost seven-month high, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus move to spur the economy led to a rush for bullion -- a traditional hedge against inflation.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Investors 'shunning' troubled SA mine sector

- Key Cosatu affiliates pushing for decision to back Zuma

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin talks to resume under fire

- State mulls cheap energy for firms (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)