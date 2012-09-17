The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Media and e-commerce firm Naspers is trading
ex-dividend, or without the right to its latest dividend payout.
- Value Group Ltd is holding its annual general
meeting.
- Anglo American Platinum said it will resume work
on Tuesday at its strike-hit Rustenburg operations, just days
after South Africa's government launched a crackdown to disarm
miners and end five weeks of labour unrest.
BUDGET FORECAST
South Africa sees no need yet to revise the outlook for its
fiscal performance in its 2012 budget plan even if there has
been revenue loss due to problems in the mining industry,
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked a fresh record close on Friday
as aggressive stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted
mining shares, including African Rainbow Minerals, and
outweighed worries over strikes in the platinum and gold sector.
South Africa's rand was sightly firmer against the dollar on
Friday, after tumbling for most of the week due to deadly labour
strife in the mining sector that has raised concerns about the
stability of the crucial industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks touched their highest in more than four months
on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month
highs, after rallying late last week on hopes that fresh
stimulus from the world's top central banks will support
flagging growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to
close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal
Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could
keep equities buoyed in the coming months.
GOLD
Gold firmed on Monday, holding near an almost seven-month
high, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus move to spur
the economy led to a rush for bullion -- a traditional hedge
against inflation.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Investors 'shunning' troubled SA mine sector
- Key Cosatu affiliates pushing for decision to back Zuma
BUSINESS REPORT
- Lonmin talks to resume under fire
- State mulls cheap energy for firms
