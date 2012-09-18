The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Reserve Bank starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting.

- Treasury sells 2.1 billion rand over its 2023, 2041 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT

- Statistics South Africa releases Q2 quarterly employment statistics, with jobs data for the formal non-agricultural sector. 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

- South Africa's third-largest mobile phone operator, Cell C, is adding about 700,000 new subscribers a month after sharp price cuts to take market share from bigger rivals MTN and Vodacom, its newly appointed head said on Monday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks retreated from record highs on Monday, declining 0.6 percent as investors cashed in on recent gainers such as Aspen Pharmacare and Bidvest after a rally spurred by stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

South African government bonds weakened on the longer end of the yield curve as a slide that begun after poor current account data last week combined with negative sentiment around a mining labour strife on Monday to drive yields to 2-month highs.

The rand hit a one-week low on the day as local indicators discouraged investors against holding the currency.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.

GOLD

Gold edged lower in volatile trade on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight and investors booked profits from a recent rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive round of stimulus efforts.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Showdown averted as Vavi keeps Cosatu post

- Marikana strike claims 1,200 jobs

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin scraps bosses' share options

- Police refuse Malema access to Marikana strikers, chase him away (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)