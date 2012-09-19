The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Day two of the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee meeting.

- Statistics South Africa releases August CPI data. 0800 GMT

- Statistics South Africa releases July retail sales data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- Cashbuild is due to publish annual results.

LONMIN STRIKE

Striking platinum miners at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa accepted a hefty pay rise offer on Tuesday, ending six weeks of violent labour unrest that killed 45 people and rattled Africa's largest economy.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors juggled hopes for an end to labour unrest in the nation's mines and doubts about whether steps taken by the United States and Europe would bolster the global economy.

South Africa's rand rebounded on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar while shorter-dated bond yields dipped after Lonmin workers said they have accepted a 22 percent pay rise to end a strike that shook Africa's largest economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded from earlier losses and the yen fell on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating corporate profits.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast and investors pulled back after last week's rally on central bank stimulus.

GOLD

Gold edged down on Wednesday as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after falling more than 2 percent when striking miners in South Africa agreed to return to work.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom may lose 5.5 billion rand ($667.56 million) over eight years on its BHP deal

- Minister warns on Karoo 'benefit for few'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin sees light, but mines in trouble

- Eskom, BHP Billiton discuss power deal ($1 = 8.2390 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)