The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The Bureau of Economic Research releases Q3 inflation expectations survey. 1300 GMT

- The South African Reserve Bank announces its decision on interest rates. 1300 GMT

COMPANIES:

- Lonmin Marikana mine employees are expected to return to work, ending a six-week long strike.

- Anglo American Platinum said workers needed to return to work by night shift on Thursday or face legal action.

ZUMA: "I AM WITH THE PEOPLE"

South African President Jacob Zuma dismissed critics who accuse him of being out of touch with the people and brushed aside one of his most vocal opponents, saying populist rival Julius Malema had no influence and was "just talk".

COMPANIES

South African police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday to disperse protesters near a mine run by the world's biggest platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, as unrest spread after strikers at rival Lonmin won big pay rises. 

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, coming off record highs reached in early trading as investors fretted that Lonmin's wage increase deal with strikers could trigger more pay demands in the nation's mining industry.

The rand reversed gains against the dollar on Wednesday after a wage settlement that ended a deadly strike at Lonmin's Marikana mine prompted other workers in the platinum belt to demand similar deals.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after data indicated little respite for Chinese manufacturers, suggesting growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed further in the third quarter.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back into the market after the recent pullback from a rally that lifted the S&P 500 to just shy of five-year highs.

GOLD

Gold steadied near its highest level since February on Thursday, as investors paused after lifting prices by nearly 10 percent so far this month following moves by central banks from the United States to Japan to spur growth in their economies.

EMERGING MARKETS

