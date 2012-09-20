The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The Bureau of Economic Research releases Q3 inflation
expectations survey. 1300 GMT
- The South African Reserve Bank announces its decision on
interest rates. 1300 GMT
COMPANIES:
- Lonmin Marikana mine employees are expected to
return to work, ending a six-week long strike.
- Anglo American Platinum said workers needed to
return to work by night shift on Thursday or face legal action.
ZUMA: "I AM WITH THE PEOPLE"
South African President Jacob Zuma dismissed critics who
accuse him of being out of touch with the people and brushed
aside one of his most vocal opponents, saying populist rival
Julius Malema had no influence and was "just
talk".
COMPANIES
South African police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on
Wednesday to disperse protesters near a mine run by the world's
biggest platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, as
unrest spread after strikers at rival Lonmin won big pay
rises.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, coming
off record highs reached in early trading as investors fretted
that Lonmin's wage increase deal with strikers could
trigger more pay demands in the nation's mining industry.
The rand reversed gains against the dollar on Wednesday
after a wage settlement that ended a deadly strike at Lonmin's
Marikana mine prompted other workers in the platinum belt to
demand similar deals.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after data
indicated little respite for Chinese manufacturers, suggesting
growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed further in
the third quarter.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back into
the market after the recent pullback from a rally that lifted
the S&P 500 to just shy of five-year highs.
GOLD
Gold steadied near its highest level since February on
Thursday, as investors paused after lifting prices by nearly 10
percent so far this month following moves by central banks from
the United States to Japan to spur growth in their
economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Barclays and Absa hand in hand into Africa
- Mineworkers still on strike face axe
BUSINESS REPORT
- 'Wage rise is bad for economy'
- Gigaba moots more coal power
(Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)