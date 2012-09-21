The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa's Reserve Bank cut its economic growth
forecasts on Thursday and warned that labour unrest in the
country's mines could hit investment and undermine record loose
monetary policy.
It kept its repo rate unchanged at 5 percent as expected,
however, after a "pre-emptive" cut in July to support growth.
The bank cut its 2012 growth forecast to 2.6 percent from
2.7 percent predicted in July, with Governor Gill Marcus saying
growth in Africa's biggest economy was expected to remain weak
because of poor global growth and disruptions to mining output.
COMPANIES
- Thousands reported back for work at Lonmin's Marikana mine
on Thursday, ending a strike in which 45 people died, but miners
at Amplats barricaded a street with burning tyres and the firm
said it had been badly hit by a walkout over pay.
There were no reports of clashes but Anglo American Platinum
, or Amplats, the world's top producer of the precious
metal, reported only one in five of its workers had turned up at
its Rustenburg mines.
- The world's No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin
said on Thursday its wage bill would rise 14 percent
from Oct. 1 because of a pay deal reached this week to end a
violent 6-week strike.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- South African stocks slipped on Thursday, tracking global
equities on worries about slowing growth in China and Europe,
while concerns about the impact of labour unrest hit platinum
firms Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum.
- South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and
bond yields ticked up on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept
interest rates on hold as expected.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Assets from Asian shares to oil to gold rose on Friday and
the euro steadied as stimulus measures from major central banks
continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak economic
data.
WALL STREET
The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while
the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a
sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite
several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world.
GOLD
Gold firmed on Friday, reversing two straight sessions of
losses, as investors pinned hopes on recent central bank moves
to further lift sentiment in precious metals.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Surprise as Jim back Zuma for second term
BUSINESS REPORT
- Profit warning sends Telkom shares sliding
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)