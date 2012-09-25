The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
Mining stocks such as Anglo American Platinum and
AngloGold Ashanti will be in focus against the backdrop
of a wave of wildcat strikes rocking the sector.
Harmony Gold will have a number of presentations
from 0800 local time on its Papua New Guinea projects.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged down 0.5 percent on Friday, as
investors hit Harmony Gold on the stronger rand and
Anglo American Platinum on concerns over labour unrest.
South Africa's government bonds extended the previous day's
gains on Friday, pulling yields to 1-1/2 week lows as market
players bet on rates staying at multi-decade lows for some time
after a dovish central bank policy statement.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after Germany's business
confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest earth moving
equipment maker, cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries
about slowing global growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Tuesday, consolidating above a 1-1/2-week
low hit in the previous session, as expectations for further
strength in the metal tied to recent central bank stimulus
measures supported sentiment.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Malema to rally troops at court: Like Zuma in 2007, youth
league leader will use case for show of support.
