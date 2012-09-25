The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

Mining stocks such as Anglo American Platinum and AngloGold Ashanti will be in focus against the backdrop of a wave of wildcat strikes rocking the sector.

Harmony Gold will have a number of presentations from 0800 local time on its Papua New Guinea projects.

South African stocks edged down 0.5 percent on Friday, as investors hit Harmony Gold on the stronger rand and Anglo American Platinum on concerns over labour unrest.

South Africa's government bonds extended the previous day's gains on Friday, pulling yields to 1-1/2 week lows as market players bet on rates staying at multi-decade lows for some time after a dovish central bank policy statement.

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after Germany's business confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest earth moving equipment maker, cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries about slowing global growth.

U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.

Gold inched up on Tuesday, consolidating above a 1-1/2-week low hit in the previous session, as expectations for further strength in the metal tied to recent central bank stimulus measures supported sentiment.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Malema to rally troops at court: Like Zuma in 2007, youth league leader will use case for show of support.

