GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on job, tax-cut hopes, oil gains
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
Capitec Holdings Interim results
Omnia AGM
World No. 3 bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday an illegal strike that started last week at its Kopanang mine had spread to other South African operations.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares ticked lower on Tuesday on concerns over Europe's economic woes and as a spreading string of strikes in the country's mining sector weighed on firms such as Coal of Africa.
South African government bonds jumped on Tuesday as markets reopened after a public holiday, while the rand firmed against the dollar, tracking a general emerging market rally.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored the country's financing challenges and investors refocused on slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major central bank easing measures, faded.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit growth.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Wednesday as recent stimulus measures by central banks supported bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, although a firm dollar and a shift in investor focus to the euro zone debt crisis capped gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Perfect storm hits SA coal mining as miners' strike spreads. (Compiled by Ed Stoddard)
