The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
LUSAKA - Central Statistical Office releases September
inflation data. 0800 GMT
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases August producer
price index data. 0930 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The Top-40 stock index booked its biggest one-day
fall in more than five months on Wednesday, tumbling 1.9 percent
as investors hammered mining companies over on-going wildcat
strikes.
Government bond yields fell to new lows as the country's
bond market is set to become the first in Africa to join Citi's
influential World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment was
vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain and signs
of Europe struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its
debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek
restructuring.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece raised fresh concerns
over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control.
GOLD
Bullion edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but
continued worries over the euro zone crisis that has lifted the
dollar and weakened oil is expected to cap bullion's
gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Gordhan sees better financial regulation in 18 months
- Low growth, credit demand to batter banks
BUSINESS REPORT
- Govt bonds to attract $2 bln ahead of WGBI listing
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)