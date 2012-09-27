The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

LUSAKA - Central Statistical Office releases September inflation data. 0800 GMT

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases August producer price index data. 0930 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The Top-40 stock index booked its biggest one-day fall in more than five months on Wednesday, tumbling 1.9 percent as investors hammered mining companies over on-going wildcat strikes.

Government bond yields fell to new lows as the country's bond market is set to become the first in Africa to join Citi's influential World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment was vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain and signs of Europe struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control.

GOLD

Bullion edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but continued worries over the euro zone crisis that has lifted the dollar and weakened oil is expected to cap bullion's gains.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gordhan sees better financial regulation in 18 months

- Low growth, credit demand to batter banks

BUSINESS REPORT

- Govt bonds to attract $2 bln ahead of WGBI listing (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)