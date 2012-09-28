The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases credit
and money supply data for August. 0600 GMT
PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade
data for August. 1200 GMT
Markets also expected to react to a downgrade by Moody's
Investors Service, which cut South Africa's government bond
rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3 on Thursday, citing worries
about political stability
COMPANIES
Chemical Special AGM
Mining stocks will remain in focus after the world's top
platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum, began
disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Thursday and
rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South
African mining industry struggles to end weeks of labour unrest.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa stocks rebounded on Thursday from steep losses
in the previous session, led by heavyweights such as world No. 1
platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, but a
Moody's downgrade and technical factors could cap gains.
South Africa's rand dipped 0.6 percent against the dollar on
Thursday after Moody's cut the country's government bond rating
by one notch to Baa1 from A3, 24 hours ahead of its inclusion
into Citigroup's World Government Bond Index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares mostly rose on Friday on optimism economic
reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the
debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen
as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international
assistance.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a
broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic
reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most
troubled countries.
GOLD
Gold firmed slightly on Friday, holding near a one-week peak
hit in the previous session as Spain's economic reform plan
eased worries about euro zone's finances, while the strength in
oil prices also lent support.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Surprise downgrade reflects South Africa's 'reduced
capacity.'
