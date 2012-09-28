The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases credit and money supply data for August. 0600 GMT

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade data for August. 1200 GMT

Markets also expected to react to a downgrade by Moody's Investors Service, which cut South Africa's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3 on Thursday, citing worries about political stability

COMPANIES

Chemical Special AGM

Mining stocks will remain in focus after the world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum, began disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Thursday and rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South African mining industry struggles to end weeks of labour unrest.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa stocks rebounded on Thursday from steep losses in the previous session, led by heavyweights such as world No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, but a Moody's downgrade and technical factors could cap gains.

South Africa's rand dipped 0.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3, 24 hours ahead of its inclusion into Citigroup's World Government Bond Index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday on optimism economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries.

GOLD

Gold firmed slightly on Friday, holding near a one-week peak hit in the previous session as Spain's economic reform plan eased worries about euro zone's finances, while the strength in oil prices also lent support.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Surprise downgrade reflects South Africa's 'reduced capacity.' (Compiled by Ed Stoddard)