The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Maths Centre
in Johannesburg. 1000 GMT
- Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Francois Groepe speaks at UBS
Economics Conference. 1100 GMT
- Zambia finance minister presents 2013 national budget.
1300 GMT
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
A deal to end a three-week truck driver strike in South
Africa, which has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer
goods, is imminent, the Road Freight Employers Association said
on Friday.
COMPANIES
- Evraz Highveld will report Q3 results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares rose for a second day on Thursday, as
Richemont gained on an improved outlook for luxury
goods and as investors piled into stocks they considered
oversold following weeks of labour unrest.
South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Thursday
on tentative hopes of a resolution to the strikes that have
wreaked havoc particularly in the key mining sector in the past
two months.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on
course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate
earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a
sign of improvement in the labor market were erased in part by a
drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court
ruling.
GOLD
Gold was little changed on Friday after gaining in the
previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high,
although it remained on target for its biggest weekly drop in
two months.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zuma calls summit in bid to end strike wave
- Drug firms get ready to bid for state's new AIDS tender
BUSINESS REPORT
- SA must not reach crisis point, Zuma urges
- Lenders prey on miners - Davies
