The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Maths Centre in Johannesburg. 1000 GMT

- Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Francois Groepe speaks at UBS Economics Conference. 1100 GMT

- Zambia finance minister presents 2013 national budget. 1300 GMT

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

A deal to end a three-week truck driver strike in South Africa, which has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer goods, is imminent, the Road Freight Employers Association said on Friday.

COMPANIES

- Evraz Highveld will report Q3 results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares rose for a second day on Thursday, as Richemont gained on an improved outlook for luxury goods and as investors piled into stocks they considered oversold following weeks of labour unrest.

South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Thursday on tentative hopes of a resolution to the strikes that have wreaked havoc particularly in the key mining sector in the past two months.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labor market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling.

GOLD

Gold was little changed on Friday after gaining in the previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high, although it remained on target for its biggest weekly drop in two months.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma calls summit in bid to end strike wave

- Drug firms get ready to bid for state's new AIDS tender

BUSINESS REPORT

- SA must not reach crisis point, Zuma urges

- Lenders prey on miners - Davies (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)