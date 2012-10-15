The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKES

South African police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to break up a sit-in by protesters at a police station over the weekend and arrested more than 70 miners from a nearby Gold Fields mine, police said.

COMPANIES

JD Group Ex-dividend

Rainbow Chicken Ex-dividend

Wilson Bayly Ex-dividend

Capitec Bank Ex-dividend

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares turned slightly negative on Friday as the strengthening rand currency undermined stock prices of resource firms such as Harmony Gold.

South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar to its strongest level in a week on Friday after freight employers said they had reached a wage deal to end a three-week truck drivers' strike.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season, lifting the safe-haven dollar which in turn undermined commodities.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders.

GOLD

Gold dropped to a 2-1/2-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as stop-loss selling more than offset support from China inflation data suggesting there was more room to ease monetary policy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

