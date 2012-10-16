The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2023, 2041 and 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

Kumba Iron Ore asks South African police to help it remove dismissed workers blocking its open pit mine in the Northern Cape province. Kumba on Monday dismissed 120 workers who had embarked on an illegal strike at its Sishen mine after they failed to report for disciplinary hearings.

Bullion producer Gold Fields said it suspended output at its KDC operations with more employees joining the illegal strike this week.

COMPANIES

Mediclinic Shareholder meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a record close on Monday as a weak rand currency lifted prices of so-called "rand hedges" such as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont and British American Tobacco.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as market players digested a Standard and Poor's ratings downgrade that put local assets under pressure.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors, while the euro inched up on hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations.

GOLD

Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mass firings threat as mine wage talks falter

- Treasury should meet its fiscal targets, say analysts

BUSINESS REPORT

- Budget data to test truth of ratings cuts

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)