UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2023, 2041 and 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
Kumba Iron Ore asks South African police to help it remove dismissed workers blocking its open pit mine in the Northern Cape province. Kumba on Monday dismissed 120 workers who had embarked on an illegal strike at its Sishen mine after they failed to report for disciplinary hearings.
Bullion producer Gold Fields said it suspended output at its KDC operations with more employees joining the illegal strike this week.
COMPANIES
Mediclinic Shareholder meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked a record close on Monday as a weak rand currency lifted prices of so-called "rand hedges" such as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont and British American Tobacco.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as market players digested a Standard and Poor's ratings downgrade that put local assets under pressure.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors, while the euro inched up on hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations.
GOLD
Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Mass firings threat as mine wage talks falter
- Treasury should meet its fiscal targets, say analysts
BUSINESS REPORT
- Budget data to test truth of ratings cuts
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
(This February 17 story was refiled to add dropped 's' in first paragraph)