US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher to give Dow 11th straight record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 500 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to market close)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Statistics South Africa releases August retail sales growth data. 1100 GMT
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
South African bullion producer Gold Fields has given striking workers at its South Africa mines until Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal, Chief Executive Nick Holland said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
BHP Billiton Quarterly output update
Datatec Interim results
Adcorp Interim results
Sanlam Investor meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked a record close for the second straight day on Tuesday, as firm U.S. data and hopes that debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout buoyed appetite for riskier assets, despite the labour unrest in the domestic mining sector.
Yields on South African government bonds dropped on Tuesday as prices rose after a successful auction boosted investors' sentiment towards Africa's largest economy, with the rand also strengthening for the first day in three against the dollar.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to their highest in over five months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports lifted investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain retained an investment-grade debt rating.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro as concerns about the bloc's debt crisis eased after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Gold Fields says 15,000 strikers face mass firing
- Cosatu endorses Zuma
BUSINESS REPORT
- Mine dismissals anger labour
- Recent labour unrest puts spotlight on pitfalls in economy
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's benchmark stock index slumped by the most in five months on Friday, in a broad-based retreat led by sharp falls in its heavily-weighted energy and financial sectors.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.