The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases August retail sales growth data. 1100 GMT

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

South African bullion producer Gold Fields has given striking workers at its South Africa mines until Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal, Chief Executive Nick Holland said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

BHP Billiton Quarterly output update

Datatec Interim results

Adcorp Interim results

Sanlam Investor meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a record close for the second straight day on Tuesday, as firm U.S. data and hopes that debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout buoyed appetite for riskier assets, despite the labour unrest in the domestic mining sector.

Yields on South African government bonds dropped on Tuesday as prices rose after a successful auction boosted investors' sentiment towards Africa's largest economy, with the rand also strengthening for the first day in three against the dollar.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to their highest in over five months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports lifted investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain retained an investment-grade debt rating.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro as concerns about the bloc's debt crisis eased after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved.

EMERGING MARKETS

