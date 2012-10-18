The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

AngloGold Ashanti, the world's No.3 bullion producer, could make a decision next week on whether to follow other miners and issue striking workers with an ultimatum to return to work or be sacked, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, has given the majority of its striking miners until Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal.

COMPANIES

Tsogo Sun AGM

Clicks Group Full-year results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's benchmark stock index closed above 33,000 for the first time in its 17-year history on Wednesday, booking a record close for the third straight day as investors piled into oversold mining firms such as Anglo American.

South African government bond prices rose on Wednesday after a well-received weekly auction and as the market speculated the government will tighten spending after two ratings downgrades.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.

GOLD

Gold traded flat on Thursday, retaining gains from the previous two days, as investors looked for fresh leads from a European Union summit after shrugging off data showing China's economy slowed for a seventh quarter as expected.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)