The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
AngloGold Ashanti, the world's No.3 bullion
producer, could make a decision next week on whether to follow
other miners and issue striking workers with an ultimatum to
return to work or be sacked, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold
producer, has given the majority of its striking miners until
Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal.
COMPANIES
Tsogo Sun AGM
Clicks Group Full-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark stock index closed above 33,000 for
the first time in its 17-year history on Wednesday, booking a
record close for the third straight day as investors piled into
oversold mining firms such as Anglo American.
South African government bond prices rose on Wednesday after
a well-received weekly auction and as the market speculated the
government will tighten spending after two ratings
downgrades.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew
of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second
largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease
worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday
after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was
weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
GOLD
Gold traded flat on Thursday, retaining gains from the
previous two days, as investors looked for fresh leads from a
European Union summit after shrugging off data showing China's
economy slowed for a seventh quarter as expected.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- SA leaders 'ignoring crises', says Loubser
- Zuma leads bid for 'social pact' to save SA's frayed image
amid mine strikes
BUSINESS REPORT
- End illegal strikes now - Zuma
- Homes to foot bill of S&P rating cuts in SA
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)