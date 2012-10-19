GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on job, tax-cut hopes, oil gains
* Crude futures rally on surprise drop in U.S. crude inventory
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKES
Gold Fields, the world's No 4 bullion producer, said on Friday that the striking workers at its KDC West mine in South Africa have returned to work, ending a month long strike at the operation.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged down 0.7 percent on Thursday as investors cashed in after three straight days of record highs while Richemont fell on slowing Chinese demand for luxury goods.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday as traders moved out of assets seen as risky, such as emerging market currencies, ahead of a European Union summit later in the day.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors.
GOLD
Gold gave up early gains on Friday as shares in Asia slipped following a three-day rally and investors took a breather ahead of the outcome of a euro zone summit to solve the region's debt crisis, which could offer support to the euro.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zille's call ignites talk of merger in opposition
- Gold firms present revised pay proposal to halt strikes
BUSINESS REPORT
- Gold Fields extends ultimatum
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
