The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

Gold Fields, the world's No 4 bullion producer, said on Friday that the striking workers at its KDC West mine in South Africa have returned to work, ending a month long strike at the operation.

South African stocks edged down 0.7 percent on Thursday as investors cashed in after three straight days of record highs while Richemont fell on slowing Chinese demand for luxury goods.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday as traders moved out of assets seen as risky, such as emerging market currencies, ahead of a European Union summit later in the day.

Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors.

Gold gave up early gains on Friday as shares in Asia slipped following a three-day rally and investors took a breather ahead of the outcome of a euro zone summit to solve the region's debt crisis, which could offer support to the euro.

- Zille's call ignites talk of merger in opposition

- Gold firms present revised pay proposal to halt strikes

- Gold Fields extends ultimatum

