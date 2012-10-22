The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Famous Brands first-half earnings up 20 percent

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks fell for a second straight day on Friday as bullion producers such as Anglo Gold Ashanti took a hit from a decline in the spot price for the precious metal and wildcat strikes in the domestic mining sector.

The rand was largely flat for most of Friday's Johannesburg trade and worries over strikes in the mining sector are seen capping any significant gains.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday as lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk appetites and prompted investors to take profits on recent gains.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season.

GOLD

Gold slipped to its weakest in a month on Monday before bouncing slightly as some investors looked for bargains, although speculators unwinding long positions and worries about the health of the global economy were likely to keep dragging on prices.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Anglo boss urges tough line to halt mine unrest

- MMI ready to embark on acquisition trail

BUSINESS REPORT

- Mining chaos set to continue (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)