The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Famous Brands first-half earnings up 20 percent
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks fell for a second straight day on Friday as bullion
producers such as Anglo Gold Ashanti took a hit from a
decline in the spot price for the precious metal and wildcat
strikes in the domestic mining sector.
The rand was largely flat for most of Friday's Johannesburg
trade and worries over strikes in the mining sector are seen
capping any significant gains.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as lacklustre earnings from
leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a
key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk
appetites and prompted investors to take profits on recent
gains.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day
since late June after Dow components General Electric and
McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health,
added to a disappointing earnings season.
GOLD
Gold slipped to its weakest in a month on Monday before
bouncing slightly as some investors looked for bargains,
although speculators unwinding long positions and worries about
the health of the global economy were likely to keep dragging on
prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Anglo boss urges tough line to halt mine unrest
- MMI ready to embark on acquisition trail
BUSINESS REPORT
- Mining chaos set to continue
