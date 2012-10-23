S.Korean won gains on exporter dollar selling; stocks rise
SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar selling from exporters and a weaker U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world's No.3 gold producer, tells striking South African miners to return to work or face dismissal, joining rivals taking an increasingly hard line against labour unrest that has choked off output.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - Reserve bank releases its August business cycle indicator. 0900 GMT
PRETORIA - South Africa's Treasury will auction 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2026, 2036 and 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks ended slightly firmer on Monday, bouncing back from two straight sessions of decline, with Vodacom surging nearly 5 percent after flagging higher first-half profit.
The rand firmed on Monday against the dollar, boosted by the regional elections in Spain over the weekend, which removed a potential obstacle to the country seeking a bailout.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched down on caution over the region's new corporate reporting season, after global shares faltered overnight on weak earning reports and outlook.
WALL STREET
The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.
GOLD
Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from their lowest in more than a month, but investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Eskom bids to reverse BHP cheap power deal
- Zuma moots new plan to accelerate land reform
- SAB's Adami to play bigger strategic role
BUSINESS REPORT
- Foreign investors wary of economy (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
Feb 22 Australian shares snapped a three-day losing streak, ending marginally higher on Wednesday as gains by consumer stocks offset losses in many financial counters.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.