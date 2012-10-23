The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world's No.3 gold producer, tells striking South African miners to return to work or face dismissal, joining rivals taking an increasingly hard line against labour unrest that has choked off output.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - Reserve bank releases its August business cycle indicator. 0900 GMT

PRETORIA - South Africa's Treasury will auction 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2026, 2036 and 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks ended slightly firmer on Monday, bouncing back from two straight sessions of decline, with Vodacom surging nearly 5 percent after flagging higher first-half profit.

The rand firmed on Monday against the dollar, boosted by the regional elections in Spain over the weekend, which removed a potential obstacle to the country seeking a bailout.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched down on caution over the region's new corporate reporting season, after global shares faltered overnight on weak earning reports and outlook.

WALL STREET

The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.

GOLD

Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from their lowest in more than a month, but investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom bids to reverse BHP cheap power deal

- Zuma moots new plan to accelerate land reform

- SAB's Adami to play bigger strategic role

BUSINESS REPORT

- Foreign investors wary of economy (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)