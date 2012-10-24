The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases September CPI data. 0800
GMT
- Reserve Bank releases the Financial Stability Review. 0800
GMT
- Power utility Eskom auctions up to 300 million rand in
total of its EL28 inflation-linked bond and ES33 vanilla bond.
0900 GMT
- Bank of Namibia announces its monetary policy decision.
1000 GMT
COMPANIES
- Old Mutual Ex-dividend
- Pick n Pay Interim results
- Avi AGM
- Impala AGM
- Telkom SA AGM
- BAT Plc 9-mnth statement
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks declined on Tuesday as investors
hammered mining companies such as Implats on lower
commodities prices and worries that weeks of wildcat strikes
will sap production.
South Africa's rand tumbled more than 2 percent against the
dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday as labour unrest in the
mining sector combined with concerns about the slowing global
economy to drive investors out of the local unit.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Data suggesting a gathering economic recovery in China
helped trim declines in Asian shares on Wednesday, though
investors stayed risk averse due to weak corporate earnings
results worldwide and enduring worries over economic slowdown.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to
the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index
members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is
slowing.
GOLD
Gold nudged up on Wednesday as bargain hunters and buyers
from top consumer India reappeared after prices dropped to their
lowest in more than a month and the U.S. dollar retreated, but
worries about the global economy could cap gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- SAA is likely to get new chairman after complaints
- Ratings cut blow to SA's R1-trillion build plans
BUSINESS REPORT
- SA taxpayers profit from 25 pct tax-to-GDP limit
(Compiled by David Dolan)