The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

- Statistics South Africa releases September CPI data. 0800 GMT

- Reserve Bank releases the Financial Stability Review. 0800 GMT

- Power utility Eskom auctions up to 300 million rand in total of its EL28 inflation-linked bond and ES33 vanilla bond. 0900 GMT

- Bank of Namibia announces its monetary policy decision. 1000 GMT

- Old Mutual Ex-dividend

- Pick n Pay Interim results

- Avi AGM

- Impala AGM

- Telkom SA AGM

- BAT Plc 9-mnth statement

South African stocks declined on Tuesday as investors hammered mining companies such as Implats on lower commodities prices and worries that weeks of wildcat strikes will sap production.

South Africa's rand tumbled more than 2 percent against the dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday as labour unrest in the mining sector combined with concerns about the slowing global economy to drive investors out of the local unit.

Data suggesting a gathering economic recovery in China helped trim declines in Asian shares on Wednesday, though investors stayed risk averse due to weak corporate earnings results worldwide and enduring worries over economic slowdown.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing.

Gold nudged up on Wednesday as bargain hunters and buyers from top consumer India reappeared after prices dropped to their lowest in more than a month and the U.S. dollar retreated, but worries about the global economy could cap gains.

- SAA is likely to get new chairman after complaints

- Ratings cut blow to SA's R1-trillion build plans

- SA taxpayers profit from 25 pct tax-to-GDP limit