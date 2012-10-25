(Updates with fresh newspaper headlines) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

- Statistics South Africa releases September producer price index data. 0930 GMT

- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan presents Medium Term Budget to parliament. 1200 GMT

- Drdgold Q1 results

- Sentula Shareholder meeting

- Anglo American Q3 production statement

- Amplats Q3 production report

- BHP Billiton AGM

- Kumba Q3 sales statement

Stocks advanced nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, pushing the key index closer to its record high, tracking stronger overseas markets on an improving economic outlook for China.

Government bonds were weaker on Wednesday after higher-than-expected inflation data, while the rand stayed in a narrow range as the market awaits the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence.

U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves.

Gold edged up in thin trade on Thursday but was still within sight of its weakest level in seven weeks as the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost the U.S. dollar's safe haven appeal by announcing its commitment to economic stimulus measures.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

- Sasol Nitro opens R1bln fertiliser plant

- Telkom in new quest for partner

- Rising inflation knocks hopes for repo rate cut (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)