The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases September producer price
index data. 0930 GMT
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan presents Medium Term
Budget to parliament. 1200 GMT
COMPANIES
- Drdgold Q1 results
- Sentula Shareholder meeting
- Anglo American Q3 production statement
- Amplats Q3 production report
- BHP Billiton AGM
- Kumba Q3 sales statement
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks advanced nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, pushing the
key index closer to its record high, tracking stronger overseas
markets on an improving economic outlook for China.
Government bonds were weaker on Wednesday after
higher-than-expected inflation data, while the rand stayed in a
narrow range as the market awaits the medium-term budget policy
statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery
in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating
global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak
corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as
investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate
results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its
stimulus plan until the job market improves.
GOLD
Gold edged up in thin trade on Thursday but was still within
sight of its weakest level in seven weeks as the U.S. Federal
Reserve helped boost the U.S. dollar's safe haven appeal by
announcing its commitment to economic stimulus measures.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Sasol Nitro opens R1bln fertiliser plant
- Telkom in new quest for partner
BUSINESS REPORT
- Rising inflation knocks hopes for repo rate cut
