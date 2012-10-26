The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The South African Reserve Bank releases credit and money
supply data for September. 0600 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks edged higher on Thursday as strike-battered mining
companies such as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher
commodity prices and signs some of the country's crippling mine
stoppages may be coming to an end.
Rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan promised to keep a tight lid on spending
despite having to widen his 2012 budget deficit forecast due to
the worst mining strikes since apartheid.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares declined on Friday as investors kept a wary eye
on corporate earnings results under way, worried about the
outlook for corporate performance as the region's exporters
struggle against shrinking global demand.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another
uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak
business spending keeping investors wary.
GOLD
Gold was a tad higher on Friday but heading for its third
week of decline after shares inched lower in Asia, the U.S.
dollar firmed, and fears about the health of the global economy
lingered.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Insolvent 1time plans R80 mln rights issue
- Amplats loses more than R1bln in output due to strike
BUSINESS REPORT
- Cabinet gives e-toll terms the green light
- Unsecured lending poses no immediate risk, says Gordhan
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)