DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks edged higher on Thursday as strike-battered mining companies such as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher commodity prices and signs some of the country's crippling mine stoppages may be coming to an end.

Rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan promised to keep a tight lid on spending despite having to widen his 2012 budget deficit forecast due to the worst mining strikes since apartheid.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares declined on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results under way, worried about the outlook for corporate performance as the region's exporters struggle against shrinking global demand.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary.

GOLD

Gold was a tad higher on Friday but heading for its third week of decline after shares inched lower in Asia, the U.S. dollar firmed, and fears about the health of the global economy lingered.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Insolvent 1time plans R80 mln rights issue

- Amplats loses more than R1bln in output due to strike

BUSINESS REPORT

- Cabinet gives e-toll terms the green light

- Unsecured lending poses no immediate risk, says Gordhan (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)