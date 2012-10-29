The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Reserve Bank releases credit and money supply data for September. 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

- Nedbank reports its third-quarter trading update.

- PSG Group to trade ex-dividend.

- Shoprite Holdings and HCI hold their annual general meetings.

STRIKES

Workers reached a deal with Anglo American Platinum to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked for an illegal strike, which could end the last big industrial action that has rocked South Africa's massive mining sector.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended a see-saw session slightly lower on Friday, tracking similar performances in major overseas markets as poor corporate results overshadowed a better-than-expected expansion in the U.S. economy.

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Friday as a gold mining strike drew to a close and investors continued to cheer a pledge by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to keep state spending in check for the next three years. ž

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors took comfort in signs of stable growth in the United States, though caution over the uncertain global corporate earnings outlook capped prices.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Monday after robust U.S. economic data lifted prices in the previous session, but gains could be capped by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering concerns about Greece's debt woes and a possible bailout for Spain.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mangaung 'tipping point,' says Motlanthe

- Minister wants S.Africa national to take over Anglo

BUSINESS REPORT

- China demand keeps S.Africa exports afloat

- China demand keeps S.Africa exports afloat

- PIC slams Anglo over board composition