The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Reserve Bank releases credit and money
supply data for September. 0600 GMT
COMPANIES
- Nedbank reports its third-quarter trading update.
- PSG Group to trade ex-dividend.
- Shoprite Holdings and HCI hold their
annual general meetings.
STRIKES
Workers reached a deal with Anglo American Platinum
to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked for an illegal strike, which
could end the last big industrial action that has rocked South
Africa's massive mining sector.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended a see-saw session slightly lower
on Friday, tracking similar performances in major overseas
markets as poor corporate results overshadowed a
better-than-expected expansion in the U.S. economy.
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Friday as a
gold mining strike drew to a close and investors continued to
cheer a pledge by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to keep state
spending in check for the next three years. ž
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors took
comfort in signs of stable growth in the United States, though
caution over the uncertain global corporate earnings outlook
capped prices.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from
moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple,
lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently
battered by disappointing results.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Monday after robust U.S. economic data
lifted prices in the previous session, but gains could be capped
by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering concerns about
Greece's debt woes and a possible bailout for Spain.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Mangaung 'tipping point,' says Motlanthe
- Minister wants S.Africa national to take over Anglo
BUSINESS REPORT
- China demand keeps S.Africa exports afloat
- PIC slams Anglo over board composition
