The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2031, 2041 and 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT.

- South African Reserve Bank holds second Monetary Policy Forum meeting for 2012. 1600 GMT

COMPANIES

- Consolidated Infrastructure Group reported a 15.5 percent rise in full-year headline earnings per share.

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

Some striking workers at Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) Rustenburg mines in South Africa refused to return to work on Tuesday despite an offer by the company to reinstate 12,000 men sacked for taking part in a six-week wildcat walkout.

SOUTH AFRICAN STOCKS

South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after petrochemicals giant Sasol rose on a weaker rand and a slightly firmer crude oil price and as earnings forecasts lifted other shares.

Trade volumes, however, remained low, as traders were watching the impact of a huge and potentially damaging hurricane hitting the U.S. East Coast.

SOUTH AFRICAN RAND

The rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, pressured by debt crisis concerns in the euro zone, South Africa's biggest trading bloc, and worries about a wider domestic budget deficit.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a giant, powerful storm that shut U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity trading for Tuesday.

GOLD

Gold edged down on Tuesday, heading for its biggest monthly loss since May, after disappointing corporate earnings prompted investors to sell holdings to cover losses in other markets, which have been hurt by global economic uncertainty.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Big banks still cautious with mortgages

- Nedbank 'on track to hit profit target'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Angloplat strikers' committee rejects deal

- Private sector lending rises

($1 = 8.6982 South African rand)