The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total
of its 2031, 2041 and 2048 bonds.
0900 GMT.
- South African Reserve Bank holds second Monetary Policy
Forum meeting for 2012. 1600 GMT
COMPANIES
- Consolidated Infrastructure Group reported a 15.5
percent rise in full-year headline earnings per
share.
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
Some striking workers at Anglo American Platinum's
(Amplats) Rustenburg mines in South Africa refused to
return to work on Tuesday despite an offer by the company to
reinstate 12,000 men sacked for taking part in a six-week
wildcat walkout.
SOUTH AFRICAN STOCKS
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after
petrochemicals giant Sasol rose on a weaker rand and a
slightly firmer crude oil price and as earnings forecasts lifted
other shares.
Trade volumes, however, remained low, as traders were
watching the impact of a huge and potentially damaging hurricane
hitting the U.S. East Coast.
SOUTH AFRICAN RAND
The rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, pressured by
debt crisis concerns in the euro zone, South Africa's biggest
trading bloc, and worries about a wider domestic budget
deficit.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a
giant, powerful storm that shut U.S. markets overnight, while
the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected
policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on
Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful
Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity
trading for Tuesday.
GOLD
Gold edged down on Tuesday, heading for its biggest monthly
loss since May, after disappointing corporate earnings prompted
investors to sell holdings to cover losses in other markets,
which have been hurt by global economic uncertainty.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Big banks still cautious with mortgages
- Nedbank 'on track to hit profit target'
BUSINESS REPORT
- Angloplat strikers' committee rejects deal
- Private sector lending rises
($1 = 8.6982 South African rand)