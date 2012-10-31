The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Revenue Service releases trade data for September. 1200 GMT

COMPANIES

- Brait will release interim results, ArcelorMittal South Africa will report third-quarter results, Mondi will release an interim management statement and Murray & Roberts is holding an annual general meeting.

- Tongaat Hulett said it expected to report a 27.4 percent increase in first-half headline earnings per share.

- Junior miner Gold One said it had produced 59,642 ounces of gold in the three months to the end of September. The company also said it had agreed a two-year wage deal with the National Union of Mineworkers for its employees at Modder East mine.

MINING UNREST & GROWTH

South Africa's economic growth is likely to take a hit in the second half of this year from the worst mining unrest since apartheid, but the inflation outlook remains evenly balanced, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose on Tuesday in trade diminished by a massive U.S. storm that shut Wall Street while prices of platinum mining firms were buoyed by a smaller-than-expected cash call from Lonmin .

The rand traded within a narrow range on Tuesday as the closure of stock and bond markets in the United States due to the giant storm there dampened activity.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose as risk appetite recovered after European equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial markets looked set to reopen following their storm-forced shutdown.

WALL STREET

The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Wednesday but was poised to snap a four-month winning streak, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. employment data and in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

EMERGING MARKETS

