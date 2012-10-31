The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The South African Revenue Service releases trade data for
September. 1200 GMT
COMPANIES
- Brait will release interim results, ArcelorMittal
South Africa will report third-quarter results, Mondi
will release an interim management statement and Murray
& Roberts is holding an annual general meeting.
- Tongaat Hulett said it expected to report a 27.4
percent increase in first-half headline earnings per
share.
- Junior miner Gold One said it had produced 59,642
ounces of gold in the three months to the end of September. The
company also said it had agreed a two-year wage deal with the
National Union of Mineworkers for its employees at Modder East
mine.
MINING UNREST & GROWTH
South Africa's economic growth is likely to take a hit in
the second half of this year from the worst mining unrest since
apartheid, but the inflation outlook remains evenly balanced,
the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose on Tuesday in trade diminished by
a massive U.S. storm that shut Wall Street while prices of
platinum mining firms were buoyed by a smaller-than-expected
cash call from Lonmin .
The rand traded within a narrow range on Tuesday as the
closure of stock and bond markets in the United States due to
the giant storm there dampened activity.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose as risk appetite recovered after European
equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial
markets looked set to reopen following their storm-forced
shutdown.
WALL STREET
The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day
on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of
Hurricane Sandy.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Wednesday but was poised to snap a
four-month winning streak, with investors staying on the
sidelines ahead of key U.S. employment data and in the wake of
Hurricane Sandy.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Aquarius to adopt new mining model
- Reserve Bank warns against global shocks
BUSINESS REPORT
- SA unemployment gets worse
