The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

COMPANIES

- Redefine will report fourth-quarter results.

SOUTH AFRICA LABOUR UNREST

Lonmin management and workers appeared on Wednesday to be shaping up for a new battle after the strike-hit mining company said jobs would be cut.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended flat on Wednesday as gains by mining companies such as Gold Fields were capped by losses from retailers and financial firms in cautious trade caused by the reopening of Wall Street.

South Africa's rand nudged lower on Wednesday on increased importer demand and data showing that the country's trade gap widened due to lower mining exports.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official and private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was bottoming out.

WALL STREET

The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century.

GOLD

Gold traded flat on Thursday, shrugging off data showing China's economy was perking up, as investors waited on the sidelines of the market for U.S. employment data due on Friday.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- 'Not one tender for big infrastructure project' in spite of state's grand plans

- Shock trade deficit puts currency on back foot

BUSINESS REPORT

- Electricity hikes will damage industry

- Police fired at least 900 bullets at Marikana (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)