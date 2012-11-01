The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
- Redefine will report fourth-quarter results.
SOUTH AFRICA LABOUR UNREST
Lonmin management and workers appeared on
Wednesday to be shaping up for a new battle after the strike-hit
mining company said jobs would be cut.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended flat on Wednesday as gains by
mining companies such as Gold Fields were capped by
losses from retailers and financial firms in cautious trade
caused by the reopening of Wall Street.
South Africa's rand nudged lower on Wednesday on increased
importer demand and data showing that the country's trade gap
widened due to lower mining exports.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official and
private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth
trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was
bottoming out.
WALL STREET
The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday
after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm
Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day
closure since the late 19th century.
GOLD
Gold traded flat on Thursday, shrugging off data showing
China's economy was perking up, as investors waited on the
sidelines of the market for U.S. employment data due on
Friday.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- 'Not one tender for big infrastructure project' in spite
of state's grand plans
- Shock trade deficit puts currency on back foot
BUSINESS REPORT
- Electricity hikes will damage industry
- Police fired at least 900 bullets at Marikana
