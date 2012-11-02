GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar steady
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Day Two of South African Reserve Bank biennial conference on monetary policy and challenge of economic growth. 0700 GMT
- The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases October new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- Aveng is holding a shareholder meeting
- AVI is holding an annual general meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks closed at all-time highs on Thursday led by Swiss luxury goods group Richemont after a brokerage upgrade and as the market found support from positive economic data from the United States and China.
South Africa's rand ended steady against the dollar on Thursday, trading within the week's range as rand bears took a breather and the market remained lethargic since the closing of Wall Street earlier in the week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares advanced with returning risk appetite on Friday as overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the United States and China.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Friday, with investors waiting for a key U.S. employment report later in the day to provide further clues on the health of the world's top economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Mine layoffs set to add to 4.7 million out of work
- Mining contractor gives retrenchment notices to 657 workers
BUSINESS REPORT
- Numsa accuses Transnet of taking jobs out of SA
- Zuma calls on miners again to end violence (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)
