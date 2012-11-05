(Corrects to remove bond auction, which will be Tuesday)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
Oceana Q4 earnings
Invicta Interim earnings
BusinessConnexion Annual earnings
Raubex Interim earnings
Amplats Q3 earnings
Coronation Fund Annual earnings
Trencor Q3 earnings
Mvelaphanda AGM
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked a record close for the second
straight day on Friday, supported by higher-than-expected jobs
data from the United States and as investors piled into
favourites such as MTN Group.
South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent against a
stronger dollar on Friday in the wake of better-than-expected
jobs data from the U.S. economy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar firmed as
investors shied away from risk ahead of the closely fought U.S.
presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to
fragile economic growth prospects worldwide.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week
with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains
sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.
GOLD
Gold nudged a touch higher on
Monday, paring falls after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
dampened hopes for additional monetary easing and sent gold to a
two-month low in the previous session.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Port hikes raise fears over high administered prices.
(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)