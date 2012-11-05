(Corrects to remove bond auction, which will be Tuesday) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

COMPANIES

Oceana Q4 earnings

Invicta Interim earnings

BusinessConnexion Annual earnings

Raubex Interim earnings

Amplats Q3 earnings

Coronation Fund Annual earnings

Trencor Q3 earnings

Mvelaphanda AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a record close for the second straight day on Friday, supported by higher-than-expected jobs data from the United States and as investors piled into favourites such as MTN Group.

South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent against a stronger dollar on Friday in the wake of better-than-expected jobs data from the U.S. economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar firmed as investors shied away from risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.

GOLD

Gold nudged a touch higher on Monday, paring falls after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened hopes for additional monetary easing and sent gold to a two-month low in the previous session.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Port hikes raise fears over high administered prices.

(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)