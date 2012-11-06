Daily Briefing: European disconnect
LONDON The mood among German business, as measured by the Ifo survey due out today at 0900 GMT, may not be quite as ebullient as recent read-outs on the eurozone economy may suggest.
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Day 1 of Metal Bulletin's African Iron Ore Conference.
- Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand spread between the 2031 , 2036 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- Group Five AGM
- Mediclinic Interim results
- Capital Shopping Q3 Statement
- Mvelaserve AGM
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged down from a record high on Monday, as investors hit mining companies like BHP Billiton on concerns about slowing global demand.
South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday but failed to break out of a recent trading range amid uncertainty over the outcome of this week's U.S. election and more concerns about euro zone debt.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday with investors' risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election.
GOLD
Gold traded little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited potential policy spinoffs from the U.S. presidential election, while China's upcoming leadership transition and Greece's strike over a new austerity package also kept sentiment cautious.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- CEO's shock exit throws Telkom into disarray
- SA's poorest spend more than they are able to earn - study
BUSINESS REPORT
- Telkom chief quits, state remains mum
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
