DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Day 2 of Metal Bulletin's African Iron Ore Conference.
- South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange
reserves data for October. 0600 GMT
- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases
October business confidence index. 0930 GMT
COMPANIES
- Harmony Gold Q1 earnings
- AECI Investor meeting
- Northam Platinum AGM
- Old Mutual Q3 results
- Wilson Bayly AGM
- Capital Property Interim statement
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended a see-saw session little changed
on Tuesday, retreating from a record high set earlier as
investors refrained from making any large moves ahead of the
outcome of a tight U.S. election.
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday
after a well-received bond auction and was expected to trade in
a narrow range until investors know who will be U.S.
president.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock futures and the dollar fell on Wednesday and
benchmark Treasuries rose as television networks projected
President Barack Obama had won re-election, signalling no
dramatic shift in U.S. economic policy.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock index futures fell late on Tuesday, but were off
session lows, as major TV networks called the U.S. presidential
election for Democratic incumbent Barack Obama over challenger
Mitt Romney.
GOLD
Gold extended gains on Wednesday ahead of the result of a
tightly fought U.S. presidential election, after rising nearly 2
percent the session before on speculation that victory for
Barack Obama could mean further economic stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Inflation 'to breach 6%' as electricity prices soar
- Shabangu urges mines to tread with caution
BUSINESS REPORT
- New data diminish hopes for rate cuts
