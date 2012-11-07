The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on xxx.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Day 2 of Metal Bulletin's African Iron Ore Conference.

- South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for October. 0600 GMT

- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases October business confidence index. 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

- Harmony Gold Q1 earnings

- AECI Investor meeting

- Northam Platinum AGM

- Old Mutual Q3 results

- Wilson Bayly AGM

- Capital Property Interim statement

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended a see-saw session little changed on Tuesday, retreating from a record high set earlier as investors refrained from making any large moves ahead of the outcome of a tight U.S. election.

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after a well-received bond auction and was expected to trade in a narrow range until investors know who will be U.S. president.

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures and the dollar fell on Wednesday and benchmark Treasuries rose as television networks projected President Barack Obama had won re-election, signalling no dramatic shift in U.S. economic policy.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures fell late on Tuesday, but were off session lows, as major TV networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democratic incumbent Barack Obama over challenger Mitt Romney.

GOLD

Gold extended gains on Wednesday ahead of the result of a tightly fought U.S. presidential election, after rising nearly 2 percent the session before on speculation that victory for Barack Obama could mean further economic stimulus.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Inflation 'to breach 6%' as electricity prices soar

- Shabangu urges mines to tread with caution

BUSINESS REPORT

- New data diminish hopes for rate cuts

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)