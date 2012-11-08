The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production
data for September. 1100 GMT
- Day 3 of Metal Bulletin's African Iron Ore Conference.
COMPANIES
- Aveng AGM
- AngloGold Ashanti Q3 results
- Sappi Annual results
- Truworths AGM
- Foschini Interim results
- Oceana Group FY results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday,
tracking similar moves in major overseas markets as a resurgent
euro zone crisis offset early relief at U.S. President Obama's
re-election.
South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar on
Wednesday as an early boost to emerging markets from Barack
Obama's re-election as U.S. president waned and worries about
the local economy persisted.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as investors
worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the
European economy's further deterioration, underpinning the
safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety
bids.
WALL STREET
The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off
on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2
percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors'
focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's
economic troubles.
GOLD
Gold traded little changed on Thursday below the 2-1/2-week
high hit in the previous session after U.S. President Barack
Obama was re-elected, as a strong dollar largely put off
buyers.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Call for ban as public service graft nears R1bn
- Growth hinges on monetary policy - IMF
BUSINESS REPORT
- State beneficiation plan is 'inadequate'
- Cosatu's Ehrenreich warns of Marikana in De Doorns'
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)