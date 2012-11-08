The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production data for September. 1100 GMT

- Day 3 of Metal Bulletin's African Iron Ore Conference.

COMPANIES

- Aveng AGM

- AngloGold Ashanti Q3 results

- Sappi Annual results

- Truworths AGM

- Foschini Interim results

- Oceana Group FY results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking similar moves in major overseas markets as a resurgent euro zone crisis offset early relief at U.S. President Obama's re-election.

South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar on Wednesday as an early boost to emerging markets from Barack Obama's re-election as U.S. president waned and worries about the local economy persisted.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids.

WALL STREET

The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles.

GOLD

Gold traded little changed on Thursday below the 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session after U.S. President Barack Obama was re-elected, as a strong dollar largely put off buyers.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Call for ban as public service graft nears R1bn

- Growth hinges on monetary policy - IMF

BUSINESS REPORT

- State beneficiation plan is 'inadequate'

- Cosatu's Ehrenreich warns of Marikana in De Doorns'

