The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday,
pulling back slightly from a three-month high as momentum slowed
as the unit tracked the euro currency.
Stocks scaled record peaks, with Anglo American Platinum
blazing the uphill trail after sending force majeure
notices to some suppliers, which should allow it to conserve
cash in the face of a crippling strike.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets added to their recent rally on Wednesday
as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of
global economic data, tipping the safe haven yen to a 10-week
trough.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 ending at a record close, after positive data
on factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining
traction following a harsh winter.
GOLD
Gold steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses but the
precious metal remained near its lowest in seven weeks as strong
U.S. factory data boosted optimism about economic growth,
diminishing bullion's safe-haven appeal.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Refineries' 40 billion rand upgrade faces delays
- Technology agency CEO sacked after damning audit
- Storm swirls over acting Eskom CEO
BUSINESS REPORT
- Platinum majors run low on metals
- Consumers not well informed about credit bill
(Compiled by Stella Mapenzauswa)