JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Delta EMD interim results
- Imperial Holdings general meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand ended firmer against the dollar on
Friday but may struggle to hold those gains into next week on
the back of fragile risk sentiment prevailing in global markets.
Local stocks were not spared a global rout and registered
their worst weekly performance since May 2010.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global
policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P
downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes
the ECB will act to stop Europe's debt crisis from engulfing
Italy and Spain.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock index futures opened sharply lower on Sunday in
the first trading for domestic equities after Standard & Poor's
cut the country's AAA credit rating.
GOLD
Bullion roared to record highs above $1,700 an ounce on
Monday as an unprecedented downgrade to the U.S. credit rating
sent investors scrambling out of riskier assets, hammering
equity markets and the dollar.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- South Africa's growth to be slower than forecast
- Eyes on Standard Bank to see whether it trimmed the fat
BUSINESS REPORT
- Judge rules against BHP Billiton, Eskom secrecy
- Old Mutual still confident of achieving cost cutting
target
