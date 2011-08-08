JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- Delta EMD interim results

- Imperial Holdings general meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand ended firmer against the dollar on Friday but may struggle to hold those gains into next week on the back of fragile risk sentiment prevailing in global markets.

Local stocks were not spared a global rout and registered their worst weekly performance since May 2010.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes the ECB will act to stop Europe's debt crisis from engulfing Italy and Spain.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures opened sharply lower on Sunday in the first trading for domestic equities after Standard & Poor's cut the country's AAA credit rating.

GOLD

Bullion roared to record highs above $1,700 an ounce on Monday as an unprecedented downgrade to the U.S. credit rating sent investors scrambling out of riskier assets, hammering equity markets and the dollar.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South Africa's growth to be slower than forecast

- Eyes on Standard Bank to see whether it trimmed the fat

BUSINESS REPORT

- Judge rules against BHP Billiton, Eskom secrecy

- Old Mutual still confident of achieving cost cutting target (Compiled by David Dolan)