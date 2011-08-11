JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases June manufacturing output data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- Standard Bank interim results

- Gold Fields Q2 results

- Mpact interim results

- NEPI interim results

- Kagiso Media : The company said it was in talks that could impact its share price.

- Cipla Medpro South Africa : The company said it expects a 68-75 percent rise in headline EPS in first-half headline EPS. It also said a long-standing case with Pfizer Ltd had been found in Cipla's favour.

- JSE Ltd : The bourse operator said it booked a record number of daily trades on Wednesday.

- SAB Miller : The global brewer is set to renew its assault on Australian bid target Foster's later this month with a slightly higher offer likely to succeed after rival bidders fail to appear, bankers and investors told Reuters.

- Naspers (NPNJn.J): Shares of Tencent Holdings , the Chinese Internet firm that is about 30 percent owned by Naspers, fell more than 5 percent in Hong Kong, a day after it reported its slowest first-half profit growth in nearly four years.

- AngloGold Ashanti the mining company said a worker was killed at the Mponeng mine, where work was halted in the affected area.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened more than 2.3 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, ranking among the worst performers in a basket of emerging market currencies as global uncertainty kept investors jittery about high risk assets.

Government bonds rallied during Johannesburg afternoon trade -- although they later retreated -- as market players priced in a slight chance of an interest rate cut due to a bleak outlook for domestic growth, which is heavily reliant on global demand.

Stocks gave up most of their earlier gains after a plunge in European banks helped trigger a sell-off in local lenders such as Nedbank .

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures rose 1 percent on Thursday after a sharp drop on Wall Street overnight, limiting losses in Asian share markets, though the focus was shifting to how Europe reacts to a sovereign debt crisis that is now threatening its banking system.

WALL STREET

Fear returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to another 4 percent decline, triggered by worries that Europe's debt crisis could engulf French banks and spill onto the U.S. financial sector.

GOLD

Gold eased on Thursday from record highs struck earlier in the session after the CME Group raised margins on COMEX gold futures, but turmoil in the global financial markets and fears of slower growth will buoy sentiment.

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $1,813.79, and U.S. gold GCcv1 rose to a record high of $1,817.6 early in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma faces new constitutional row over protector

- Consumer revival will help SA beat tough times

BUSINESS REPORT

- Domestic upswing to plough through obstacles

- Domestic upswing to plough through obstacles

- Sales dip threatens slump in economy