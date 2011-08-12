JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases June manufacturing output data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- City Lodge annual results

- Lewis AGM

- Business Connexion said it is in talks that could affect its share price.

- Mvelaphanda Group expects full-year headline EPS to fall by between 39 cents and 44 cents.

- Nedbank -- Old Mutual said it is committed to offloading its majority stake in Nedbank once conditions allow.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks added more than 3 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily percentage increase in 15 months, boosted by sentiment generated by better-than-expected U.S. labour market data.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as investors chased value picks after recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold and government bonds.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

Thursday's rally marked the second bounce in a yo-yo week. After a sell-off that pushed the S&P 500 down as much as 17 percent since July 22, the market is showing some signs of regaining its footing.

GOLD

Spot gold reversed early losses, putting it back on track for its best week since January 2009 as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth drive investors to safe havens.

Spot gold stood at $1,765.99 an ounce by 0338 GMT, little changed from the previous close and off a session low of $1,747.54.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Tax hike is last resort to fund NHI - Gordhan

- Falling S.African factory and mine output "signals risk of recession"

BUSINESS REPORT

- NHI to be rolled out more slowly

- Clover Industries to import milk as facilities move to coast (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)