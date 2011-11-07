JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

EVENTS

Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for October. 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

* Vodacom H1 diluted headline EPS at 322.3 cents versus 303 cents last year

* Raubex Group : H1 headline earnings down 37.1 percent to 92,9 cents per share

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks wrapped up a turbulent week with losses on Friday and their biggest weekly fall since early August as doubts about Europe's bailout plan hit shares worldwide.

Government bonds firmed on Friday as the market priced in an interest rate cut at this week's policy meeting, after a similar move by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled and credit markets weakened on Monday, with investors still nervous despite the agreement on formation of a new Greek unity government intent on avoiding imminent debt default.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan , which traded between plus 0.3 percent and minus 0.6 percent, was down 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.5 percent while Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher but then slipped to be off 0.1 percent.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday as the Greek government agreed on a new coalition government to approve the euro zone bailout deal.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 52 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 13.5 points.

GOLD

Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,771.41 an ounce on Monday, its highest since Sept 22, as lingering worries about euro zone's debt crisis supported safe-haven interest in bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Sold growth expected for Barloworld

- Nedbank CEO upbeat on SA banks

BUSINESS REPORT

- Anglo , De Beers vow to spend on SA mines

- Tongaat in $30 million deal to help Zim farmers (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)