JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Monday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
EVENTS
Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for
October. 0600 GMT
COMPANIES
* Vodacom H1 diluted headline EPS at 322.3 cents
versus 303 cents last year
* Raubex Group : H1 headline earnings down 37.1
percent to 92,9 cents per share
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks wrapped up a turbulent week with losses on Friday and
their biggest weekly fall since early August as doubts about
Europe's bailout plan hit shares worldwide.
Government bonds firmed on Friday as the market priced in an
interest rate cut at this week's policy meeting, after a similar
move by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled and credit markets weakened on
Monday, with investors still nervous despite the agreement on
formation of a new Greek unity government intent on avoiding
imminent debt default.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
, which traded between plus 0.3 percent and minus
0.6 percent, was down 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average
fell 0.5 percent while Hong Kong shares opened
slightly higher but then slipped to be off 0.1 percent.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday as the
Greek government agreed on a new coalition government to approve
the euro zone bailout deal.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 13.5 points.
GOLD
Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,771.41 an ounce on Monday,
its highest since Sept 22, as lingering worries about euro
zone's debt crisis supported safe-haven interest in
bullion.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Sold growth expected for Barloworld
- Nedbank CEO upbeat on SA banks
BUSINESS REPORT
- Anglo , De Beers vow to spend on SA mines
- Tongaat in $30 million deal to help Zim farmers
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)