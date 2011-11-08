JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

EVENTS

PRETORIA - SARB monetary policy committee starts three day meeting on interest rates.

COMPANIES

Annual results for cement maker PPC , Spar and Coronation Fund , interim figures for Brait and third-quarter statistics for AngloGold

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks surged more than 2 percent on Monday, buoyed by a last-minute short covering on mixed news out of Europe, while gold miners such as Harmony Gold were lifted by stronger bullion.

The rand was steady against the dollar but government bonds were softer on Monday as the market looked to this week's monetary policy meeting where the Reserve Bank is likely to keep rates on hold to support the economy while containing inflation.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new leader.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan , was up 0.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.17 percent.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headline from Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.22 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,068.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.89 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,261.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.10 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,695.25

GOLD

Gold prices hovered above $1,790 on Tuesday, after soaring more than 2 percent in the previous session, supported by safe haven demand as Italy took centre stage in the euro zone debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- De Beers may plug Codelco loss

- SA should grow by 10 pct to create 5 million jobs - DBSA

BUSINESS REPORT

- Vodacom to split and sell Gateway

- Gigaba keen on port capacity expansion (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)