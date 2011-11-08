JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
EVENTS
PRETORIA - SARB monetary policy committee starts three day
meeting on interest rates.
COMPANIES
Annual results for cement maker PPC , Spar
and Coronation Fund , interim figures for Brait
and third-quarter statistics for AngloGold
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks surged more than 2 percent on Monday, buoyed by a
last-minute short covering on mixed news out of Europe, while
gold miners such as Harmony Gold were lifted by
stronger bullion.
The rand was steady against the dollar but government bonds
were softer on Monday as the market looked to this week's
monetary policy meeting where the Reserve Bank is likely to keep
rates on hold to support the economy while containing inflation.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by
concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden
Italy's fund raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into
financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new leader.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
, was up 0.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei stock
average fell 0.17 percent.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session
slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift
with the latest headline from Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.22 points,
or 0.71 percent, at 12,068.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.89 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,261.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.10 points, or 0.34
percent, at 2,695.25
GOLD
Gold prices hovered above $1,790 on Tuesday, after soaring
more than 2 percent in the previous session, supported by safe
haven demand as Italy took centre stage in the euro zone debt
crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- De Beers may plug Codelco loss
- SA should grow by 10 pct to create 5 million jobs - DBSA
BUSINESS REPORT
- Vodacom to split and sell Gateway
- Gigaba keen on port capacity expansion
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)