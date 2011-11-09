JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

EVENTS

PRETORIA - Second day of South African Reserve Bank's three-day monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates.

COMPANIES

- SPAR GROUP missed forecasts with a 3.3 percent rise in full year profit, weighed by weak selling, tough competition and fragile consumer demand.

- BRAIT reported a 302.3 percent to 346 cents headline EPS.

- ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI reports its third-quarter earnings later in the day.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks inched to their highest close in seven sessions on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as banks and retailers rose on hopes a budget vote in Italy could help move the euro zone closer to resolution of its debt crisis.

The rand reversed earlier losses against the dollar on Tuesday and looked set to close stronger in New York for the first time in three days as optimism that countries in the euro zone are dealing with their debt problems boosted overall risk sentiment.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied and the euro steadied on Wednesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a row as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally that erased early weakness.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Wednesday on fears the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy, despite news that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which was initially seen as clearing the way for a new leader to act more aggressively to tackle the country's debt problems.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- New trade union giant "to back job creation"

- Public Protector calls halt to Malema tenders

BUSINESS REPORT

- Big polluters slam climate white paper (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)