JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS
PRETORIA - Second day of South African Reserve Bank's
three-day monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates.
COMPANIES
- SPAR GROUP missed forecasts with a 3.3 percent
rise in full year profit, weighed by weak selling, tough
competition and fragile consumer demand.
- BRAIT reported a 302.3 percent to 346 cents
headline EPS.
- ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI reports its third-quarter
earnings later in the day.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks inched to their highest close in seven
sessions on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as banks and retailers
rose on hopes a budget vote in Italy could help move the euro
zone closer to resolution of its debt crisis.
The rand reversed earlier losses against the dollar on
Tuesday and looked set to close stronger in New York for the
first time in three days as optimism that countries in the euro
zone are dealing with their debt problems boosted overall risk
sentiment.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied and the euro steadied on Wednesday
after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would
resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with
reforms that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
from spreading.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a
row as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally
that erased early weakness.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Wednesday on fears the euro zone debt
crisis could engulf Italy, despite news that Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which was initially seen as
clearing the way for a new leader to act more aggressively to
tackle the country's debt problems.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- New trade union giant "to back job creation"
- Public Protector calls halt to Malema tenders
BUSINESS REPORT
- Big polluters slam climate white paper
